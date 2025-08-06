Telford & Wrekin Council ‘gathering evidence’ for possible tighter rules on HMOs in the borough

Telford & Wrekin Council’s recently published draft housing strategy is out for consultation with a range of measures being looked at across different forms of housing.

While HMOs can provide a cheaper way to get housed in the borough they have often been associated with anti-social behaviour, overcrowding and parking problems.

Now the borough council has confirmed that is ‘building on an evidence base for the introduction for further licensing schemes and Article 4 directions’.

In other council areas, such as Walsall and Birmingham, Article 4 directions (A4D) mean that homeowners who want to convert houses into HMOs for up to six tenants lose permitted development rights and have to apply for planning permission.

A4Ds are already in place in some industrial estates in Telford and in the Ironbridge Gorge. In the industrial estates they control change of use from commercial buildings to housing.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s draft housing strategy says: “While it is difficult to quantify the extent of shared accommodation in the borough, we have seen an increase in licensed houses in multiple occupation (HMO).

“We now have 280 licensed HMOs in the borough. This is a 16 per cent increase since the adoption of our last strategy.

“HMOs provide a vital housing solution for those seeking to establish their first home, starting employment or study and for those who only qualify for the shared room rate housing benefit.”

Housing in Edgmond, an illustration in the Telford & Wrekin Council draft housing strategy

The council also uses a “multi-agency data led approach” to take “targeted action to address the activities of poorer performing landlords leading to more than 30 prosecutions and penalty offences”.

The draft strategy for the next five years says that the council will “continue mandatory HMO licensing in the borough and ensure compliance with licence conditions”.

It intends “to continue to monitor and manage the number of HMOs in the borough building on an evidence base for the introduction for further licensing schemes and Article 4 directions”.

The strategy also aims to have ‘programmes of education’ in key estates, to “limit any negative impacts of HMOs, such as overcrowding and anti-social behaviour”.

Walsall Council consulted on an A4D at the end of 2024, admitting that HMOs had “not been regulated or managed effectively”.

Its cabinet approved the implementation of the Article 4 Direction in June this year and will implement it on October 1.

It will mean that anyone wishing to develop an HMO in Walsall will need to get planning permission.

Dudley Council introduced an A4D in 2023 and Birmingham has had one in place for several years.