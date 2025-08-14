Closing down - Two Original Factory Shop stores in Shropshire will shut for good next month

The company's store in Whitchurch is set to close at the end of August, while the Market Drayton branch will follow suit on Saturday, September 20.

Both stores launched closing down sales to clear stock at the beginning of the month.

The Market Drayton branch of the Original Factory Shop was put up for sale in May this year, less than two months after the firm's new owners announced a restructuring plan.

The Original Factory Shop, Market Drayton on Saturday, August 9.

The Original Factory Shop was bought out by private equity group Modella Capital in March, and had been attempting to renegotiate rents at some of its stores as part of a rescue plan in the wake of the buyout.

Brief statements from management staff at both stores issued via social media thanked customers for their support.

"We'll soon be closing the store, and would like to take this time to thank all of our customers at the Whitchurch store," said a spokesperson for the Whitchurch branch.

"We have loved serving you and being part of the local community We hope you will pop in to see us before we close."

In a statement in April the firm said it was drawing up plans to renegotiate rents at 88 of the company's 178 stores as part of a restructuring process, potentially putting around 1,000 jobs at risk at the clothing chain.

"The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) recently confirmed that as part of a restructuring a number of its loss making stores will have to close," they said.

"Closing stores is always a tough decision, and we are committed to keeping as many stores open as possible. This is, however, dependent on successful negotiations with landlords as we strive to build a sustainable and successful business for the future."

The company operates three stores in Shropshire, with the remaining outlet in Bridgnorth currently unaffected by the restructuring proposals.