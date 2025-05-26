Market Drayton's Original Factory Shop goes up for sale amid restructuring plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The building on Queen Street, Market Drayton is advertised to let at £34,000 a year on a rolling three-year lease - or potentially available for sale as a freehold with vacant possession.

The Original Factory Shop was bought out by private equity group Modella Capital in March, and has been attempting to renegotiate rents at some of its stores as part of a rescue plan ever since.

In a statement in April the firm said it was drawing up plans to renegotiate rents at 88 of the company's 178 stores as part of a restructuring process, potentially putting around 1,000 jobs at risk at the clothing chain.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

The Original Factory Shop, Market Drayton (Halls Commercial)

An online listing from Shropshire-based commercial agents Halls said the building was "suitable for a variety of retail/leisure/religious and educational uses".

"The property comprises of a prominently located single storey property that has a Total Net Internal Floor Area of approximately 5,656 ft sq (525,41 m sq) and ancillary accommodation," the listing reads.

"The property is arranged to provide an open plan sales area in the main and would lend itself to a variety of retail, leisure, educational and religious uses, subject to statutory consents.

"The retail space benefits from two entrance ways onto the public car park and a glazed shop front. The property benefits from a generously sized car park and service yard at the rear of the property that is accessed from The Burgage."

The company closed its stores in Oswestry and Church Stretton in 2018, but other Shropshire outlets in Bridgnorth, Market Drayton and Whitchurch survived.

Modella Capital also acquired Hobbycraft and WHSmith earlier this year.