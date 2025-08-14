Thousands of teenagers are today finding out whether all their hard work has paid off and whether they have secured the grades to get them into their universities of choice.

Nowadays students receive their results via email at 8am, but many headed along to their places of study to pick up their results in the traditional way - in a brown envelope.

Many are attending Shrewsbury College and Telford College to share hugs and smile with their friends and teachers as they prepare to move on to the next chapter in their lives, whether that be university, traditional work or entrepreneurship.

Telford College students Harry Chandler, Jesse Abdul Karim, Amber Norton, Sophie Flavell and Meredith Davis celebrated their A-Level results

Experts anticipate that results will be closer to pre-pandemic grades given Covid-related disruption happened earlier in the current cohort’s years of schooling.

The pandemic led to an increase in top A-Level and GCSE grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

Shrewsbury College students Bella Healey, Rosie Finlayson and Sophie Worton jump for joy after receiving their A-Level results

The head of UCAS suggested a record number of 18-year-olds would likely be successful in securing their first choice of university this A-Level results day, even if they narrowly miss their grades.

Jo Saxton, chief executive of the university admissions service, it was a “good year to be a UK-domiciled 18-year-old” that wants to go to university.