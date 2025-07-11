'That's a taste of what's to come!' Man barged into mental health cafe and hit 'friend' on head with a torch

Rexton Thomas left his victim’s forehead pouring with blood when he lashed out at a Telford Mind meet-up at The Wakes cafe in Oakengates.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Thomas, aged 57, believed the man he assaulted had been stealing from his neighbours, so “took the law into his own hands”. The court heard no evidence to suggest what Thomas claimed was true.

He turned up at the cafe with an “unknown male” at around 6.45pm on August 12 last year and grabbed a “large” torch from his bag.

He found the man who was described as “his friend”, and unleashed a blow to his head with the torch.