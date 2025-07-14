Jailed: Prolific Telford shoplifter stole from shop raising money for the terminally ill in £600 thieving spree

Neil Candlin, aged 32, lifted items worth more than £600 from shops in Telford and Newport in June and July this year.

He was jailed for 20 weeks and handed a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) after pleading guilty to nine counts of theft at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

Among Candlin’s haul was a £35 North Face jacket, stolen from the Severn Hospice charity shop in High Street, Newport.

Neil Candlin. Picture: West Mercia Police

He also stole goods including razor blades, a travel mug, a Frijj milkshake, meat, socks, Lego, power tools and phone chargers from several other stores.

The CBO bans Candlin from going to Asda in Malinsgate, Poundland in Telford Centre, Severn Hospice charity shop on the High Street in Newport, Asda in Donnington, Sainsbury’s on the Forge Retail Park in Telford and the Co-op in Limes Walk, Oakengates.

The order also means that Candlin cannot refuse to leave any retail premise or an area when reasonably requested to do so by a member of uniformed staff.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals. The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has been found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

Candlin, of no fixed abode, was also ordered to pay back £424 in compensation for some of the items he stole.