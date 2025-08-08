‘Untidy land’ enforcement notice slapped on former Telford builder’s yard where fires have been reported

Telford & Wrekin Council has slapped an enforcement notice for untidy land on the site of former Wrekin Building Supplies, in Stafford Road, Oakengates.

The council received a complaint about untidy land there on May 6 and served a notice today (August 8). It comes into effect on September 8.

The first complaint came a day after firefighters were called to deal with a fire in a disused building on the site.

The former builder's yard off Stafford Road in Oakengates

Two planning applications to redevelop the site for 30 and 25 new homes in 2023 and 2024 respectively were both withdrawn following local opposition.

The site off Stafford Road in Oakengates. Picture: Google

There have also been repeated fire service call-outs this year.

On Thursday, April 24, firefighters were called to the yard to tackle a fire that involved several tyres that were "well alight" inside one of the derelict buildings.

Then, four days later, fire crews returned to the scene after reports of a fire within a derelict two-storey property on the site.

Just two days after that, firefighters tackled a pile of burning rubbish which was alight in a vacant steel framed building.

Then on May 5 the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting another fire in one of the disused buildings.

Firefighters tackling a fire at the vacant site earlier this year. Photo: Craig Jackson/SFRS

Police had increased patrols in the area as a result.

Councils can take legal action if officers believe that the untidy land is causing an issue with the amenity of local residents. But such notices can also be appealed.