Notorious and 'highly dangerous' paedophile's sentence welcomed by police

Mubarek Ali, formerly of Telford, but currently of HMP Hewell, was handed a 12-year prison sentence for child sexual exploitation offences yesterday.

Ali is already serving time in prison for a string of sexual offences.

In 2012 he was given a 14-year prison sentence following an investigation by West Mercia Police into child sexual exploitation in Telford, known as Operation Chalice.

The latest sentence is for crimes he carried out between 2004 and 2008 against a girl who was 14-years old at the time. The offences came to light after his 2012 prosecution.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty last month to two counts of rape, one count of trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of indecent assault.

He will now serve the 12-year sentence, which will run concurrently.

Detective Sergeant Cindi Lee, who led the investigation, said praised the victim for her courage.

She said: “We welcome the sentence given to Ali yesterday by the judge, and even though I welcome it, it does not take away the lifelong trauma he caused the victim and her family.

“Ali is a highly dangerous individual who preyed on young girls, and it is incomprehensible that he would commit such crimes against them.

"For the victim to come forward and to report these crimes it took a lot of courage and strength, and I would like to commend her for her bravery throughout the investigation and trial.”