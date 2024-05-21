Abbie Tierney, 29, from Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after being found guilty at a trial earlier this year of three offences in relation to the incident on November 24, 2019.

The court heard that Tierney had been drinking with a group of friends in Telford on the evening in question, and was "highly intoxicated".

Judge Recorder Marc Brown, said another man, Jamie Owen, had been finishing work and had booked a taxi to collect him.

Tierney and her friends had tried to claim the taxi, leading to what Recorder Brown said was "some confusion".

He described the situation as "escalating", with Tierney slapping Mr Owen in the face, removing his hat, and spitting at him.

Tierney then directed her rage at the taxi driver, Mohammed Afzal.