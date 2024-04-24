Stonehouse Brewery releases new gins and vodka
The team at a Shropshire brewery have launched their own gin and vodka as part of plans to grow the the business further.
After parting ways with Henstone Distillery in 2023, Shane and Alison Parr, from Stonehouse Brewery, installed their own 400 litre still and have now released a dry gin, strawberry and lime gin, and vodka.
"We learned a lot from distilling award winning spirits at Henstone and have taken that experience forward to our own products" said Shane. "Our dry gin has a bright citrus and warming spice and is perfect for cocktails and the strawberry and lime gin is jam-packed with sweet strawberry and perfectly balanced with tart lime. A perfect summer drink.
"The response has already been so good and four pubs in the area have chosen to take or gin and vodka so we are delighted."
Shane added: "We've got some big whisky plans in the future."