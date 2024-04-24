After parting ways with Henstone Distillery in 2023, Shane and Alison Parr, from Stonehouse Brewery, installed their own 400 litre still and have now released a dry gin, strawberry and lime gin, and vodka.

"We learned a lot from distilling award winning spirits at Henstone and have taken that experience forward to our own products" said Shane. "Our dry gin has a bright citrus and warming spice and is perfect for cocktails and the strawberry and lime gin is jam-packed with sweet strawberry and perfectly balanced with tart lime. A perfect summer drink.

"The response has already been so good and four pubs in the area have chosen to take or gin and vodka so we are delighted."

Shane added: "We've got some big whisky plans in the future."