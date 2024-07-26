Bishop's Castle's Peter recognised for 50 years membership recognised CAAV

Peter Willcock, 71, who lives in Bishop's Castle and still works as a consultant for Shrewsbury-based Halls, has received a 50 Year Membership Certificate to mark the significant milestone.

The CAAV is a specialist professional body representing, qualifying and briefing almost 3,000 members practising in a diverse range of agricultural and rural work throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

CAAV members are agricultural and rural valuers who provide professional advice and valuation expertise on issues affecting the countryside. These can cover many topics, such as tenancy matters, sales and purchase of farms and land, taxation, compulsory purchase of land and property, auctioneering, conservation issues and farming business advice.

“I can’t believe it’s 50 years,” said Peter. “I have just been plugging away enjoying what I do. I must have enrolled when I was 21, after leaving university.

“The CAAV is a really good organisation which provides agricultural valuers with everything they need and keeps them updated with the latest information throughout the year. It has stood the test of time and I have always valued my membership.”

CAAV secretary and adviser Jeremy Moody wrote to Mr Willcock thanking him for his efforts over the years.

“The CAAV Council and Executive have resolved that the support of those who have been members of the CAA V for over 50 years should be recognised with the presentation of a certificate,” he said.

“One of the main strengths of the CAAV is the involvement, support and contribution made by its members who have helped us reach the position we now enjoy and ensured that the association can look forward to a strong future.”

Mr Willcock stood down from the dual role of chairman and managing director of Halls, which he held for 26 years, in 2017. He has worked for the company for 45 years.