Shropshire youth hub gains momentum to help people into work

The hub is a collaboration between the Department of Work and Pensions and Shrewsbury Town Foundation.

And Louise Johnson, Partnership Manager Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Department for Work and Pensions, Work and Health Services said it continues to be a success.

Louise said: "We are currently working with 109 young people and our work is growing with momentum.

"Eight young people have gone into paid work and two have started an apprenticeship.

"Four have had work experience, one has attended a jobs trial and we are currently waiting on the outcome of seven job interviews."

June saw an increase in all age groups with regards to claimant counts in Shropshire and Telford, when compared to the previous year.

In Shropshire, the count was 4,795, up eight per cent on last year while Telford figures were 4,495, which was up 13 per cent.

But Louise said: "Helping people achieve financial security through work remains the key focus for our jobcentre teams.

"Tailored, individual support provides the foundation for people to build a better life for themselves and their family.

“Jobcentres continue to work with employers to help fill the 889,000 vacancies available, which in turn contributes to growing the economy.

"Locally we’ve been working with employers from all sectors to fill their vacancies, this includes social care, education, manufacturing, and hospitality, we continue to hold jobs fairs throughout Shropshire and Telford. Our next Jobs fairs will be in September.

"However we continue our support with employers and regularly invite them into Job Centres to help with their recruitment needs.

Louise added: "Supporting our claimants with Health conditions is one of the DWP priorities. Our Disability Employment Advisers and Employment Advisers have been working together and arranging surgeries for customers at outreach facilities such as local Autism Hubs and community Libraries, focusing on employment support.

"We have also held Work Psychology confidence, and steps to employment customer sessions, these have been delivered across all of Shropshire bringing holistic techniques to empower customers with health and disability concerns to progress into work."