Successful apprenticeships rise by 7.5 per cent in past year, government statistics show

According to the latest figures, apprenticeship achievements increased by 7.4% last year, up to 78,970 nationally. That's compared to 73,530 in the same period last year.

The number of people starting apprenticeships was up by by 1% to 202,520 compared to 200,550 reported for the previous year, while more advanced higher apprenticeship starts also increased by 8.7% to 76,970 compared to 70,780 in the same period last year.

The statistics come in the wake of a new government policy announced earlier this year, which could see an extra 10,000 people take up apprenticeships over the next 12 months.

Under the new scheme, the minimum duration for an apprenticeship will be cut from a year to 8 months, while businesses will also now be able to decide whether adult learners over the age of 19 will need to complete a level 2 English and maths qualification in order to pass their course.

The Government says the move is designed to boost economic growth and address skills shortages in sectors such as the construction industry.

"Growing the economy and opportunity for all are fundamental missions of our Plan for Change, and we are determined to support apprentices throughout this National Apprenticeship Week and beyond," said Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson.

"Businesses have been calling out for change to the apprenticeship system and these reforms show that we are listening. Our new offer of shorter apprenticeships and less red tape strikes the right balance between speed and quality, helping achieve our number one mission to grow the economy.

"Skills England will be a major driver in addressing the skills gaps needed to support employers up and down the country and I look forward to working with the new leadership."