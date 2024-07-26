Shrosphire Chamber team smashes the £1,000 barrier in Dragon Boat challenge

The team chose a Barbie and Ken fancy dress theme for their team members, who finished in a respectable 22nd place in the challenge which took place along the River Severn.

Kelly Riedel, the Chamber’s events and training manager, said: “We all had a lot of fun, but most importantly of all we managed to beat our £1,000 fundraising target.

“It was our first time taking part in the event, but everyone had such a fantastic experience that we’ve already booked in for next year.”

Chamber membership advisor Owen Fyfield said: “We were not only paddling for the thrill of the race, but to raise funds for Severn Hospice – a charity that offers invaluable care to those when cure is no longer an option.

“We were all channelling our inner Kenergy and trying to be the best Barbie versions of ourselves.”