Shropshire Star
Close

21 Shropshire restaurants given the best hygiene rating possible

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 Shropshire and Telford food establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Published
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

You can see the results below:

  • Rated 5: Platform 10 at 10 Bank Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on April 19

  • Rated 5: Eurasia Restaurant at 21 West Castle Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on April 17

  • Rated 5: Jones's Coffee House at Jones'S Coffee Shop, 15 High Street, Market Drayton, Shropshire; rated on April 17

  • Rated 5: Lake View Cafe@Merrington Fisheries at The Hayes, Merrington, Bomere Heath

  • Rated 5: Shropshire Hills Catering Limited @ Clungunford Village Hall at Clungunford Village Hall, Chapel Road, Clungunford, Craven Arms; rated on April 16

  • Rated 5: The Hungry Frog at West Midlands Shooting Ground, Kenstone, Hodnet, Market Drayton; rated on April 16

  • Rated 5: Subway Claremont Street at Subway, 27 Claremont Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

  • Rated 5: The Seagull at 67 Listley Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on April 12

  • Rated 5: Housmans at 27 High Street, Church Stretton, Shropshire; rated on April 11

  • Rated 5: Wildegoose Tearoom at The Walled Garden, Lower Millichope, Munslow, Craven Arms; rated on April 11

  • Rated 5: Starbucks at Starbucks Coffee Co (Uk) Ltd, Whitchurch By Pass Service Station, Wrexham Road, Whitchurch; rated on April 10

  • Rated 5: The Gingerbread Man at Adderley Road, Market Drayton, Shropshire; rated on April 17

  • Rated 5: The Bucks Head at Bucks Head, 42 High Street, Church Stretton, Shropshire; rated on April 16

  • Rated 5: White Lion Inn at 1 High Street, Wem, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 16

  • Rated 5: The Hippodrome at Queen Street, Market Drayton, Shropshire; rated on April 15

  • Rated 5: The Crown at High Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on April 12

  • Rated 5: The Grove at 147 Belle Vue Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 11

  • Rated 5: The Talbot (The Dog) at Church Street, Ruyton Xi Towns, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 11

  • Rated 5: EASYHAPPY at Oakengates, Telford, Shropshire; rated on April 18

  • Rated 5: Black Swan at The Black Swan Lloyds Head, Jackfield, Telford, Shropshire; rated on April 16

  • Rated 5: Shake N Smash at 10b Park Street, Madeley, Telford, Shropshire; rated on April 17

Similar stories
Most popular