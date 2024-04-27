21 Shropshire restaurants given the best hygiene rating possible
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 Shropshire and Telford food establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
You can see the results below:
Rated 5: Platform 10 at 10 Bank Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on April 19
Rated 5: Eurasia Restaurant at 21 West Castle Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on April 17
Rated 5: Jones's Coffee House at Jones'S Coffee Shop, 15 High Street, Market Drayton, Shropshire; rated on April 17
Rated 5: Lake View Cafe@Merrington Fisheries at The Hayes, Merrington, Bomere Heath
Rated 5: Shropshire Hills Catering Limited @ Clungunford Village Hall at Clungunford Village Hall, Chapel Road, Clungunford, Craven Arms; rated on April 16
Rated 5: The Hungry Frog at West Midlands Shooting Ground, Kenstone, Hodnet, Market Drayton; rated on April 16
Rated 5: Subway Claremont Street at Subway, 27 Claremont Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Rated 5: The Seagull at 67 Listley Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on April 12
Rated 5: Housmans at 27 High Street, Church Stretton, Shropshire; rated on April 11
Rated 5: Wildegoose Tearoom at The Walled Garden, Lower Millichope, Munslow, Craven Arms; rated on April 11
Rated 5: Starbucks at Starbucks Coffee Co (Uk) Ltd, Whitchurch By Pass Service Station, Wrexham Road, Whitchurch; rated on April 10
Rated 5: The Gingerbread Man at Adderley Road, Market Drayton, Shropshire; rated on April 17
Rated 5: The Bucks Head at Bucks Head, 42 High Street, Church Stretton, Shropshire; rated on April 16
Rated 5: White Lion Inn at 1 High Street, Wem, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 16
Rated 5: The Hippodrome at Queen Street, Market Drayton, Shropshire; rated on April 15
Rated 5: The Crown at High Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on April 12
Rated 5: The Grove at 147 Belle Vue Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 11
Rated 5: The Talbot (The Dog) at Church Street, Ruyton Xi Towns, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 11
Rated 5: EASYHAPPY at Oakengates, Telford, Shropshire; rated on April 18
Rated 5: Black Swan at The Black Swan Lloyds Head, Jackfield, Telford, Shropshire; rated on April 16
Rated 5: Shake N Smash at 10b Park Street, Madeley, Telford, Shropshire; rated on April 17