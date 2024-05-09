Trains halted and road closed following incident on railway line

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police say that British Transport Police are on the scene at Weston Rhyn between Gobowen and Chirk and that the road was closed at 6.45am on Thursday.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the road was closed between the Gledrid roundabout, north of Oswestry and Palmantmawr, but it has since reopened.

The closure had affected the northbound and southbound road due to a Network rail incident. British Transport Police are in attendance.

Railway services have also been affected.

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: "Due to emergency services attending an incident between Gobowen and Chirk, train services between Shrewsbury and Chester are currently being diverted or replaced by replacement road transport."

Major delays have been flagged on the TfW website for the Cardiff - Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury - Birmingham routes. A bus replacement service has been arranged for the Shrewsbury - Chester route.

More to follow.