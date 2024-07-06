Oswestry hotel set for Shropshire's first ever padel court

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Ace Padel Club Limited applied for planning permission to convert three tennis courts at the Lion Quays Resort & Spa near Gobowen back in May.

The club hoped to convert the traditional courts into three padel courts, which would bring one of the fastest-growing racquet sports to Shropshire.

Described as a cross between tennis and squash, the ball can bounce off a glass wall or metallic mesh that surrounds the court.

Picture: Ace Padel Club Limited

It has gained in popularity in recent years, with dozens of clubs already established in the country - predominately in the south-east.

Currently, the nearest available public padel court to Oswestry is in Sutton Coldfield, a whopping 75 miles away.

Picture: Ace Padel Club Limited

The application argued that the new courts would have "no adverse impact on the natural, built, or historic environment" and would "positively contribute to the health and well-being of communities by providing an additional sports facility at the site - one which is not provided for at all in the wider local area."

Planning permission was granted by Shropshire Council on Thursday, July 4, for the change of use, resurfacing and construction of three to four-metre high glass and wire mesh screens and six-metre-high lighting columns.

The full plans can be viewed online on the authority's planning portal using reference number: 24/01806/FUL