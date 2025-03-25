120 fantastic World Book Day pictures from schools across Shropshire and Mid Wales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It was a chance for youngsters in Shropshire and Mid Wales to enjoy books and reading and have some fun along the way as part of a popular annual celebration.

World Book Day is celebrated annually by 100 countries around the world, with children being given tokens to exchange for free books from a selection chosen by the World Book Day charity.

It brings with it the excitement of children being able to dress up for the day - and the annual headache for parents who have to find a costume for them to wear.

Today we bring you a giant gallery of pictures, all submitted by schools from across the region.

They capture the excitement of the children who are enjoying a break from their normal routine of lessons.

And, most importantly, it is introducing them to the world of books and the endless opportunities and experiences they bring.

These images show hundreds of children from dozens of schools across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

See if you can spot your child amongst the crowd.

Barrow CofE Primary School:

Beckbury CofE Primary School:

Bishops Hooper CofE Primary School:

Buildwas Academy:

Castlefields Primary School:

Church Preen Primary School:

Cleobury Mortimer Primary School:

Cockshutt CofE Primary School: