We meet a Bridgnorth woodworker who turns unwanted timber into beautiful works of art

​In interior design, it’s a timeless favourite, lending itself to both traditional and modern spaces.

Wood is also natural and renewable, making it a kinder choice for the planet than alternatives like steel or plastics.

Kate Coady is a dedicated advocate for sustainability and believes that good-looking design and a reduced environmental footprint can co-exist harmoniously.

Kate makes the most of off-cuts of wood

Combining traditional woodworking skills with modern technology, she creates pieces that are both beautiful and functional.

Her business, Heartwood of Bridgnorth, was founded three years ago after she decided to make the most of off-cuts of wood from her husband Michael’s carpentry business.

“There was timber left over from big projects so instead of letting it go to waste, I starting making things out of the scrap pieces.

“It’s all about sustainability and giving this wood, that some people might just throw away or burn, a new life,” explains Kate.

As the manager of Coady Carpentry, she already had a solid grasp of the skills required and has been developing new techniques along the way.

“My family is also a huge inspiration and support to me; my dad was a design engineer, my mum a librarian and artist, my brother is a building site manager and joiner and my husband is the master craftsman behind Coady Carpentry,” says Kate.

Kate is a dedicated advocate for sustainability

Since starting the business, she has undertaken a wide range of projects and commissions, from furniture and construction components to signs, including a number with QR codes, and gifts.

Her handcrafted tables and bar tops can be found in pubs and restaurants around Bridgnorth, including Bridgnorth Rugby Club, The Viking Chef and Giovanni's Coffee, Ice Cream and Crepes.

Her repertoire includes gifts such as ornate chopping and charcuterie boards and as well as unique games boards. Among the personalised items she offers are carvings that capture and preserve children’s handwriting, drawings and messages.

“No project is too small or too big,” says Kate, who works in partnership with Coady Carpentry, which specialises in bespoke, unique, heritage, restoration, listed buildings, and commercial carpentry and joinery

“If it’s made from wood, I can do it. If someone has an idea for what they would like, I would love to talk to them and make it for them,” she adds.

Kate enjoys making unique games boards

Kate is also passionate about using locally-sourced wood and works with sustainably-managed woodlands on the Apley and Willey estates.

“I’m proud to source wood locally, supporting sustainable forestry practices within a 10-mile radius of my workshop,” she says.

“The idea started when a sycamore tree came down on a farm near where we live.

“At the same time we had an order for sapele wood from South Africa arriving for Coady Carpentry.

"The lorry with the sapele and the lorry taking away the sycamore ending up passing each other so we had the South African wood coming in and the English wood going out.

“It didn’t seem right to me and I thought Shropshire wood needs to stay in Shropshire,” explains Kate.

No project is is too small or too big, says Kate

Whether it’s a piece of oak, sycamore or cedar, her aim is to enhance the wood’s natural beauty and character.

“I love everything about wood, I love the smell of it, the feel of it, it’s all so tactile. If you look after wood, it will last a very long time,” she says.

“My love for trees, animals and the natural world is a huge inspiration for my work.

“The unique grain patterns and textures of wood are like nature’s fingerprint, and I love highlighting them in my creations,” adds Kate.

The woodworker is also proud to be defying gender stereotypes and hopes her creations will help to inspire other women to try their hand at learning these skills.

Kate was recently named as a finalist in the product-based business award category of the Good2Great Start-Up Awards.

She says she feels “absolutely humbled and incredibly proud” to have been recognised and will find out if she has won the award on March 6.

It’s just one of the many achievements she has celebrated since starting her business, which continues to grow from strength to strength.

Kate offers a range of bespoke and personalised items

Although, as with all jobs, there have been challenges along the way, Kate says it has been very rewarding.

“Woodworking isn’t just my job, it’s my passion,” she explains.

“I love taking a rough piece of wood and transforming it into something beautiful and functional.

“Whether it's a stunning reception desk for a local business or a personalised gift for a loved one, every project brings me immense satisfaction.”

For more information see heartwoodofbridgnorth.com and coadycarpentry.com