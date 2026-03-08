Meet the Midlands women leading the way in their chosen fields as we celebrate International Women's Day

Today we celebrate International Women's Day – a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

This year the theme is ‘Give To Gain’, which aims to encourage a mindset of generosity and collaboration. To mark the day of celebration, we are shining a light on women who are leading the way in their chosen fields:

REFEREE FRANKIE RUHE

At just 18, Frankie Ruhe is already making her mark in football refereeing. Originally from Bridgnorth and now based in Shifnal, she has four years of experience and is proudly part of Shropshire FA’s referee community. Frankie’s journey began with a simple conversation at her sister’s match.

Frankie Ruhe

“A referee told me how she got started and pointed me towards the course,” Frankie explains. That moment sparked a passion that has defined her teenage years. She still remembers her first game, an U8s fixture between Nova Stars and Bridgnorth Boys.

“I was nervous, but I loved helping children learn and progress. I knew refereeing was for me.” Since then, Frankie has officiated across grassroots men’s and women’s football and has stepped onto a bigger stage as an assistant referee in the Women’s National League, an achievement that once felt out of reach.

“It felt like a dream opportunity. Now it feels achievable.” Behind Frankie’s calm authority is a strong support system. She credits her family, appointment secretary Shaun Currall and county CORE coach Rob Lewis for believing in her potential. Through the CORE programme, a structured pathway for high-potential referees, Frankie has benefited from specialist coaching, fitness development, video analysis and mentorship.

“It’s equipped me with essential skills and confidence,” she says. “It’s led to opportunities in Cup and National League matches.” Representing Shropshire FA is something she speaks about with pride. “It means the world to me. I feel valued and respected. The community is an amazing team.” In high-intensity matches, communication is key.

“I talk with my assistants and players. Clear communication keeps things calm,” she explains.

For Frankie, refereeing is about teamwork as much as decision-making. She is also passionate about encouraging young referees. “They’re the future of the sport. Trust yourself and stand by your decisions. Confidence is key.”

With a smile, she adds: “Remember - YOU have the whistle and the final say.” Currently studying business at college and working part-time at the Park House Hotel in Shifnal, Frankie hopes to move into dental nursing, but her long-term refereeing ambition is clear.

“In five years, I see myself in the Women’s Super League. It’s always been a dream.” And if she has one final message for aspiring officials? “Keep persevering. Show up. Enjoy the experience. Football wouldn’t exist without referees every weekend.”

HELEN PUGH – FOUNDER OF ABLEPRENEURS® AND HELEN PUGH – BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

“Talent doesn’t fade because of illness or disability, it just needs the right environment to shine” – that’s the belief of Helen Pugh who runs Shrewsbury-based Ablepreneurs®, which supports entrepreneurs with disabilities and chronic health conditions.

Helen has 30 years’ experience working across estate agency, insurance, and financial services. After her own disability and chronic health conditions made the traditional workplace unsustainable, she set up her own business, FlexAssist, which was later rebranded as Helen Pugh – Business Solutions, providing tailored support for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Helen Pugh with Theo Paphitis who has praised her work as part of his Small Business Sunday campaign

Last year, she founded Ablepreneurs®, which matches small businesses who need flexible admin, operational and project support with “highly capable professionals that just happen to be living with a disability or long-term health condition”. It aims to remove some of the barriers that people with disabilities and long-term health conditions can face in traditional workplaces. Helen says often people are self-employed by necessity after chronic illness has forced them out of full-time roles.

Ablepreneurs® also offers peer support and practical tools, designed to empower disabled and chronically ill business owners to thrive on their own terms. Helen has also launched National Ablepreneurs® Day – a new annual day held on September 16 dedicated to celebrating and championing disabled and chronically ill entrepreneurs across the UK.

The aim is to shine a light on the resilience and creativity of disabled founders; challenge outdated narratives about capability and contribution; create a sense of belonging, recognition, and pride; and encourage more inclusive business ecosystems nationally and locally.

She has recently been recognised as one of the UK’s 100 most inspiring female entrepreneurs. Helen, who founded her businesses in 2022 and 2025, is featured alongside leading female founders from across the country as part of Small Business Britain’s f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100 campaign, which celebrates the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK. The campaign celebrates 100 exceptional women across the UK who are driving innovation, growth, and positive impact in their communities, while running successful businesses.

Helen said: “Being featured in this year’s #IAlso100 is an incredible honour. It recognises not just my work, but the resilience and brilliance of disabled and chronically ill entrepreneurs across the UK. Ablepreneurs® was born from lived experience, and I’m proud to see our mission for inclusion and wellbeing gaining national recognition.”

Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain, the f:Entrepreneur campaign aims to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country, and help provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community

See https://ablepreneurs.co.uk/

SUZANNE CARTWRIGHT – FOUNDER, PRINTLUX

This International Women’s Day, Printlux is celebrating the women leading its growth across commercial print, signage and high-profile branded event decor.

The Printlux team

Based in Shropshire, Printlux is a contemporary print and branding company producing large-format signage, aluminium signage and bespoke branded decor for businesses and events across the UK.

What makes the company stand out is not just its output, but the team behind it. In an industry historically associated with heavy machinery and male-dominated production floors, Printlux operates differently.

Its design, production coordination, marketing and creative direction are led predominantly by women, managing projects from initial concept through to final installation.

“We design. We inspire. We produce,” says founder Suzanne Cartwright. “Print isn’t just industrial — it’s creative, strategic and commercially driven. Women are not just part of this industry anymore, they’re leading in it.” International Women’s Day provides an opportunity to spotlight the evolution within UK manufacturing and print.

“We’re proud to show that heavy machinery and highlevel creative direction sit comfortably side by side,” Suzanne added. “Capability isn’t defined by gender. It’s defined by standards.”

CHARLOTTE GRAHAM - DAVID WILSON HOMES

Charlotte Graham, aged 36, is the Assistant Site Manager at The Lapwings in Stafford. She has worked at David Wilson Homes for 10 years and has spent eight of those years on construction sites.

Charlotte Graham

Charlotte said: “It has been an interesting time. When I first started, it was still quite rare for a female to be on site and I felt I had to prove myself more so than anyone else because of this. “Back then I’d sometimes get questioned on my credentials, not just by trades but also from customers.

Now, I know most of the trades and they respect me and understand I know what I’m doing, so there has definitely been a shift in that time.” This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is #GiveToGain.

This theme emphasises the power of reciprocity and support. When people, organisations and communities give generously, opportunities and support for women increase. Whether through donations, knowledge, resources, infrastructure, visibility, advocacy, education, training, mentoring or time, contributing to women’s advancement helps create a more supportive and interconnected world.

Charlotte added: “I do believe we have come a long way, although I think we also have a long way to go. It’s mainly people’s perceptions that need to change. They might judge too quickly, think a woman can’t know what they are talking about or can’t do the same as our male counterparts. “We can. It takes time to change people’s minds but it’s all in the proof for me and I just do my job to the best of my ability.”

KELLIE JOHNSON – MYMIDLANDS

Kellie Johnson, 32, from Lichfield, is dedicated to helping West Midlands businesses grow.

Kellie Johnson

“My career has taken me through organisations of all sizes, from SMEs to national brands, and eventually into mentoring and consulting for Birmingham-based start-ups. After being made redundant in July 2024, I decided to channel my experience, network and skills into something that would make a real difference to the wider region.

“While central Birmingham is rich in free business support, including accelerator programmes, coaching, networking, funding and more, many rural and suburban parts of the West Midlands simply don’t have the same access. I saw a real gap for small, independent and rural businesses who were missing out on opportunities simply due to geography or cost. That’s what inspired me to launch MyMidlands, a platform dedicated to supporting, connecting and championing businesses across the West Midlands.

“By becoming a member, businesses gain increased visibility, stronger community connections, tons of savings and opportunities to reach both local consumers and large organisations,” adds Kellie. MyMidlands aims to take the “work” out of networking for its members by hosting events that turn a standard meeting into an experience and showcase the best the region has to offer.

They include cocktail tasting and demos with Tipples and Tonics and upcoming trips to Midland Karting and Drayton Manor Resort.

“Our socials are designed to be informal, proactive, and genuinely enjoyable. We recognise that walking into a room of strangers is daunting, which is why we’ve built a culture that is intentionally inclusive. Most of our attendees arrive solo; they stay because our environment is free of cliques and high-pressure pitches.

"From the moment you arrive, you are greeted and supported, ensuring that ‘brand-new faces’ feel like seasoned members by the time they leave,” says Kellie. Since launching MyMidlands, she is “proud” to have helped over 500 local businesses gain visibility through its free business directory, community events platform, discount schemes, news hub and networking events.

“I’m passionate about championing local businesses because they are the beating heart of our high streets and communities. Independent businesses bring character, creativity and resilience to the West Midlands, especially during these challenging economic times. When we support local, we keep money in the local economy, protect jobs, and help neighbourhoods thrive. I’ve seen first-hand how hard small business owners work, how much they give back to their communities and how rapidly their costs are rising just to keep their doors open. MyMidlands exists to make sure they get the visibility, support and recognition they deserve.” See mymidlands.co.uk

HANNAH MACKECHNIE, COFOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF RADFIELD HOME CARE

Shrewsbury-based Radfield Home Care grew from a family care background into a national network of local home care businesses that deliver regulated personal care and support to older people in their own homes. The first Radfield Home Care office was established in 2008 by siblings Dr Hannah MacKechnie and Alex Green, building on the family’s earlier residential care business.

Dr Hannah MacKechni

Hannah is a qualified GP, who studied medicine at Birmingham Medical School. She worked in hospitals across the UK and in Christchurch, New Zealand, and then as a GP in Hampshire, London and Shropshire before co-founding Radfield Home Care with her brother.

Her clinical experience, combined with a childhood spent in the family care environment, informed her decision to focus on quality home care and support. Today the business operates through a franchise model, supporting locally owned offices with training, quality assurance and operational guidance, while emphasising career development for care professionals.

“I grew up living in a care home in Shropshire, watching my mum, Christine, build a business focused on looking after people properly. She supported her team, expected high standards and created an environment where staff stayed and progressed. That hugely influenced how I lead,” says Hannah.

“In our business today, we see the same pattern. When you give people time, guidance and trust, standards rise and businesses become stronger. Many of our franchise partners and care professionals are women building long-term careers while balancing family life and other responsibilities. Providing structure, clear expectations and consistent support is not separate from commercial performance; it underpins it.

“For me, Give To Gain is about making deliberate choices to back women into leadership and business ownership. When women are given the opportunity and support to succeed, as we do at Radfield Home Care, the impact extends beyond the individual to the families and communities they serve.”