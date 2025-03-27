Celebrations mark 50 years of The Arts Society Wrekin

To mark its golden anniversary, it has celebrated the publication of an illustrated book and hosted a series of events for members and young artists.

“We’ve had a very busy year but a very exciting year,” says chairman Amanda Zaadstra, who has been a member for around 12 years.

The organisation, which is open to anyone who wants to expand their knowledge and support creative causes in the community, has just over 300 members and is entirely led by volunteers.

Chairman Amanda Zaadstra with past president David Brown

Among its popular activities is its diverse range of monthly lectures on art, furniture, gardens, music, theatre, literature, architecture and history.

An independent charity since 2012, the society is also very active in supporting local arts and heritage causes through volunteering and with grants as well as encouraging an interest in cultural heritage and the arts among children and young people.

The main celebration took place at Weston Park and was attended by more than 100 members and guests.

“The venue was of particular significance as it is where the Society first formed as Wrekin Decorative and Fine Arts Society and held its first meetings,” explains Amanda.

A small team also produced an illustrated book – Fifty Treasures around the Wrekin – highlighting lesser known and newer artistic and historical treasures in the wider Wrekin area.

“We are the first arts society to produce a book for such a small geographical area,” says Amanda.

Since becoming a charity, the society has made supporting young arts a priority and it was decided to sponsor several school projects as part of its anniversary celebrations.

A class of Year 2 pupils joined a tube lining workshop at Craven Dunhill and also toured the Jackfield Tile Museum to learn about the tile heritage of the Ironbridge Gorge.

A group of Year 9 students enjoyed a glass fusion workshop at Ercall Wood Academy, whilst a group of Year 10s from Abraham Darby Academy attended glass fusion workshops at Jackfield.

Violet Howard of Telford College reciving her prize from David Milage & Rob Hubblday at TCAT summer exhibition

As well as encouraging creativity, these activities gave youngsters the chance to display their handiwork alongside that of some of the society’s members in an anniversary exhibition – Beyond the Lecture – at The Footprint Gallery in Jackfield.

“There were over 200 artworks and more than 300 people visited over four days,” says Amanda.

For several years, The Arts Society Wrekin has provided prizes for winning artists at the annual ‘Halls Young Artist’ competition at Weston Park. This year the theme was ‘Gold’ in its honour and the Shropshire winner of the Junior section was Esther Chuck, from Priorslee Academy, who impressed the judges with her goldfish sculpture.

Other charitable activities over the year have also included sponsoring ‘Creative Arts’ sessions for six Telford schools with EKO (Educating Kids Outdoors) in the Capability Brown Parkland at Weston Park.

The Arts Society also sponsored Telford College’s annual art competition, now a regular commitment, and organised a master class for students in anatomical sculpture.

Described as the “jewel in its crown” is the society’s biennial Arts Award which is now in its third cycle.

This year’s winner was announced as retired school nurse Gayle Fitzpatrick who specialises in collage art. Using paper cut from magazines, she creates intricate collages of local scenes in Shropshire.

Gayle Fitzpatrick

The shortlisted finalists were fine artist Natalie Furnival; print maker Laura Hadland; guitarist Andrew Lloyd; organist Hugh Joseph Walker; and costume maker Emily Zaadstra.

Throughout its 50th year, the society has also made a number of donations to heritage projects including the Cound Doom Painting Appeal and Caughley Society.

A summer picnic took place at Eyton Hall and raised money for the Friends of Friendless Churches, a charity dedicated to rescuing and protecting historic places of worship.

Meanwhile, heritage volunteers have also dedicated time to support work at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

And the celebrations are not finished yet as there are also plans for further fundraising events in the coming months, including a talk by Rachel Morley, director at Friends of Friendless Churches.

“I think it’s wonderful that a society that relies solely on volunteers to do what we do has been running for 50 years – I think that’s a real achievement,” says Amanda.

Copies of Fifty Treasures around the Wrekin cost £8, plus postage and packing.

For more information, visit theartssocietywrekin.org.uk or email info@theartssocietywrekin.org.uk

