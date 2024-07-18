Major train line blocked after person hit by train between Gobowen and Chirk

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Transport for Wales Service has posted on 'X' - formerly Twitter - notifying travellers that a person was hit by a train between Gobowen and Chirk.

The organisation says that the incident may cause trains to be cancelled or delayed, and a rail replacement bus service has been sourced to run between Shrewsbury and Chester in both directions.

Transport for Wales says: "Buses will run as shuttle services between all stations and are expected to start from approximately 8.30am and 9am.

"Passengers are advised to travel via Crewe for services up to North Wales and Cardiff Central."

National Rail says that rail replacement services will run between Shrewsbury and Wrexham until approximately 10am.

Travellers can use their tickets to travel on Transport for Wales services via Crewe, and Avanti West Coast services between Holyhead and Crewe.

National Rail confirmed that while the emergency services carry out work, all lines between the stations are closed.

West Mercia Police issued a statement after the incident confirming that a rail crossing at Preesgweene has been closed.

The police said: "Please be aware that due to a police incident, there is a road closure in place on the Rail Crossing at Preesgweene.

"This may cause increased traffic in the area. Please find an alternate route. Updates to follow."