Pre-op screening pathway at RJAH set to reduce cancellations and improve recovery

The initiative, which has been rolled out by the Pre-Operative Assessment Team at the Oswestry-based hospital, aims to identify and address potential health risks at the earliest opportunity in a patient’s surgical pathway.

Patients listed for inpatient surgery at their outpatient appointment will be invited to attend a dedicated health screening clinic, where their general health and fitness for surgery will be assessed.

Lisa Davies-Jones, Pre-Operative Assessment Unit Manager, said: “We’re really proud to be implementing this new approach. By identifying health risks early and supporting patients to optimise their health before surgery, we can reduce the risk of last-minute cancellations and help patients recover more quickly and safely after their procedures.

“This is about delivering the best possible outcomes for our patients – taking a proactive approach to their care and ensuring they’re in the best shape for surgery.”

Freya Weetman, Student Nurse Associate, and Patsy Gardner, Staff Nurse, carrying out an early health screening on patient Glenys Owens, aged 90. Photo: The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

The process begins in Main Outpatients, where patients listed for surgery are directed to the Pre-Operative Assessment Unit to complete a digital health screening using an iPad. This allows the team to quickly assess a patient’s needs and gather the key information.

Nurses and Healthcare Assistants will then carry out the relevant tests and observations, such as height, weight, BMI, pulse, blood pressure, blood iron levels and an MRSA screening. Some patients will undergo further checks including ECGs or diabetes screening.

Once completed, the patient’s information is triaged by the Optimisation Nurse, who will determine the most appropriate support pathway. This may include advice on quitting smoking, physical activity, nutrition or mental wellbeing – all of which will improve outcomes after surgery.

Previously, some patients would attend their full pre-operative assessment only to be told they needed to make lifestyle changes or stabilise blood pressure or diabetes – resulting in delays or cancellations. By introducing health screening earlier, the Trust is able to intervene sooner and put patients on the right optimisation pathway, meaning fewer repeat appointments and fewer disrupted theatre schedules.

Mr Ibrahim Roushdi, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, said: “We saw real value in introducing early health screening for our upper limb patients and as a surgeon, knowing a patient is well-optimised for theatre helps us deliver the best possible care with fewer delays or complications.

“I’m delighted to see this now being rolled out more widely across the Trust.”