Specialist hospitals join forces in strategic alliance to enhance orthopaedic care

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (RJAH) in Oswestry, and the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (ROH) from Birmingham have jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding to set out the terms of their alliance.

This new partnership builds on a strong foundation of collaboration and shared values, with both organisations recognised nationally for their specialist expertise in elective orthopaedics.

Through this alliance, RJAH and ROH will work together more closely to:

Strengthen the delivery and sustainability of specialist services

Share learning, research, and innovation to improve patient outcomes;

Support staff development through joint workforce planning;

Maximise capacity and efficiency for the benefit of NHS patients.

A graphic highlighting the new strategic alliance between the two hospital Trusts.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive of RJAH, said: “We are excited to be working even more closely with our colleagues at ROH. This alliance will help us tackle shared challenges and unlock new opportunities to deliver world-class care.

“In different departments right across the hospital, I already see great examples of where close collaboration with ROH is generating ideas and raising standards to the benefit of our patients. Through this strategic alliance, we will take that further.”

Matthew Hartland, Chief Executive of ROH, added: “This alliance is a bold step forward in shaping the future of specialist orthopaedic care. By combining our strengths, we are not just improving services, we are setting a new standard for collaboration, innovation, and patient-centred excellence. Together, we will deliver more resilient, responsive, and world-class care for the people we serve.”

While both organisations will continue to operate independently, the alliance provides a flexible and focused framework for collaboration on areas of mutual benefit. This includes the acceleration of elective care reform, improved health equity, and expanded research partnerships.

The Strategic Alliance reflects a shared vision to deliver consistent, high-quality orthopaedic care, closer to home for the communities served.