RJAH Tumour Team launch virtual 5k for Sarcoma Awareness Month

The event will take place over the weekend of Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 July, and is open to all ages and abilities – participants can run, walk or roll through the 5k distance wherever and whenever suits them.

Sarcoma Awareness Month takes place every July and the race aims to raise awareness of sarcomas, a rare cancer that affects soft tissue and bone. Funds raised will go directly to Sarcoma UK, a national charity that funds vital research, provides support for those affected, and campaigns for better treatments and earlier diagnoses.

Individuals teamed up at Henley Wood parkrun to take on the virtual 5k in 2024. Photo: The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Elaine Richardson, Macmillan Sarcoma Clinical Nurse Specialist and event organiser, said: “Sarcoma is a rare and under-recognised cancer, but the impact it has on patients and their families is huge.

“This event is about raising awareness, having fun, and making a real difference by supporting Sarcoma UK’s incredible work. Whether you’re running, walking or rolling, we’d love as many people as possible to get involved.

“Thank you to the generous support of local business Dairi-Pak, all proceeds from the event will go directly to Sarcoma UK.”

Entry costs £10 for adults, and children can take part for a suggested donation of £5. Every registered participant will receive a goody pack including a race number, a memento and a sweet treat, with spot prizes awarded and competition for the best decorated race number.

The event is wheelchair accessible, and participants can complete the 5K solo, with family, friends or even a furry companion – whatever works best.

To register, please click here. You can also follow along with updates via the dedicated Facebook page.