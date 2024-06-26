Litter pickers make shocking discovery and this is what they did about it

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In amongst the usual throw away things they happened upon a knife in a hedge on the B5069 at Gobowen.

Police said the pair took the offending article to the police station in Oswestry where it was dealt with.

PCSO Peter Roberts, of the Oswestry Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Last Friday, two members of the public discovered a knife in a hedge on the B5069, while conducting a litter pick.

"They brought the knife to the police station in Oswestry, where we disposed of it for them in our knife bin."

The PCSO added that if people have any knives that they wish to dispose of you can take it to the police.

"Another one off the streets," he added.

"A big thank you for the vigilant and community minded people of Gobowen."