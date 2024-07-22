School network looking to take over clubhouse at disused golf course

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The OneSchool Network wants planning permission to convert the former Helle Park Golf Club’s clubhouse into a school.

The golf club in Gobowen closed back in 2022, and a disposal sale for items at the site took place earlier this year.

Now Shropshire Council is being asked to grant permission for change of use on the former clubhouse to allow OneSchool to relocate another campus to the site.

A planning statement says that the organisation was set up by the Plymouth Brethren in 1994.

It wants to relocate its ‘Newtown Campus’, which is based in Sarn, Mid Wales, to the Henlle site.

Under the plans the existing clubhouse will become the school, a sports building will be provided by the existing maintenance building, and there would be a sports pitch – which is currently part of the golf course.

The school would cater for 18 primary students and 38 secondary students.

The application says that could increase to 25 primary students and 50 secondary students.

The pupil age range would be between seven and 17, and the school would be open from 8.45am to 3pm on weekdays.

A decision on the plans will be taken at a later date.

Meanwhile permission is being sought to demolish an existing disused Oswestry Town Council workshop and storage building on the outskirts of Cae Glas Park in Oswestry.

The application, to Shropshire Council, comes from Oswestry Team Tennis.

The proposal is to replace the building with a modular structure which would provide a tennis clubhouse facility for the group.

The facility would be next to the tennis courts and would have a lobby, kitchen area, community area, toilet with disabled access, and an aspect overlooking the tennis courts.

The adjacent outside area would also have a seating and communal area.