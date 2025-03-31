Join the kooky world of The Addams Family!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In this all-singing-all dancing production, Morticia and Gomez have to face every parents’ worst fear: the children are growing up!

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has fallen in love with a sweet, young man from a respectable family. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Join us for this comical musical with love and family at its heart and celebrate what it means to be an Addams!

In rehearsal at Shrewsbury High

Venue: Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

She caught the bouquet!

Date: Tuesday 1 - Thursday 3 April

The set taking shape

Suitable for all ages, tickets available direct from the Theatre Severn website.