Extraordinary Powys council meeting to discuss another damning report into education standards in Powys will take place on April 10

The report published on March 27, highlighted that there have been a number of “poor” inspection reports for secondary and all ages schools in the county and that there are leadership weaknesses at all levels.

Estyn gave the council four recommendations to address.

Opposition groups have called for a special meeting to discuss the crisis in education as well as calling for the resignation of Cllr Pete Roberts (Liberal Democrat) the cabinet member for education.

Earlier this week council leader, Liberal Democrat, Cllr James Gibson-Watt confirmed he had asked for a meeting to be organised the meeting as soon as possible.

A council spokesman said: “The extraordinary council meeting will take place on Thursday, April 10 which will focus on the Estyn report into the council’s education services.”

In response to the meeting announcement the leading opposition group on the council the Powys Independents group has called for “urgent and radical transformation” of the education service.

Joint leader of the Powys Independent group, Cllr Beverley Baynham said: “We are very pleased the leader has approved this request of an extraordinary meeting and look forward to hearing from the portfolio holder, Cllr Peter Roberts.”

“Every member of the Powys Independent’s is a governor in their local school, with some on the governing body at more than one school.

“We all have first-hand knowledge of the hard work headteacher’s, teachers, staff and governors do, and the support received from parents and local communities.

“But we need radical transformation, and we need it now.

She added that councillors “need to know” why so many Powys schools have required Estyn intervention.

Cllr Baynham pointed out that on Monday, yet another secondary school, Ysgol Maesydderwen in Ystradgynlais has been put into special measures following a visit from Estyn.

The recommendations from that the council’s education service needs to address are:

1- Strengthen the quality and impact of leadership, including political leadership, at all levels

2- Strengthen the quality of support and challenge to schools to improve outcomes for all learners, including those with ALN.

3- Work with partners to rapidly develop and implement a model for 16-19 education that is financially viable and sustainable and meets the needs of all.

4 – Ensure that the local authority addresses urgently important school site security issues.

Once the action plan is drawn up Estyn will review the council’s progress through a series of monitoring visits.

Ysgol Maesydderwen comprehensive school in Ystradgynlais. From Google Streetview

County Hall in Llandrindod Wells - headquarters of Powys County Council. From Google Streetview