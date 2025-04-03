Work to impose speed reduction outside high school in Market Drayton scheduled to begin next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A new 20mph speed limit will be introduced along Stafford Street and for the whole length of Grove Gardens as part of a new programme to "improve road safety outside The Grove School and Sixth Form".

Work to impose the speed reduction - down from 30mph to 20mph - is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 7 and expected to last for a week. These works include the installation of new signage and road markings.

A public consultation was launched by Shropshire Council in January, asking residents in the town to have their say on the proposed changes.

The authority also proposed an extension of current waiting restrictions and to impose a 'no stopping, keep clear' marking restriction on Stafford Street and 'no waiting at any time' restriction on Stafford Street, Grove Gardens and Great Hales Street.

In September 2020, Shropshire Council approved the development of a programme to introduce 20mph speed restrictions outside schools where existing highway conditions "suggest it would be appropriate to do so".

Market Drayton Mayor Roy Aldcroft is delighted with the move and said it can be "chaotic" at the start and end of the school day with several buses and cars outside the school when children and parents are coming out.

He said: "The whole area is getting a lot busier, there are a lot more cars moving around and a lot more cars parking up in that area. In order to keep students safe, this is one of the things we have to consider and do now.

"For a little bit of inconvenience we get a lot of safety and that is important.

"It is all part of making school's safer and as they encourage more community use at The Grove and at the playing fields, it is not a bad idea to restrict the speed down there."