Two-car crash on A5 between Oswestry and Wrexham - drivers urged to use other routes
Police have been urging drivers to avoid a major road in north Shropshire after a crash on Sunday afternoon.
West Mercia Police announced at around 4.15pm that officers were at the seen of a collision on the A5 between Gobowen and Wrexham.
One witness said two cars were involved.
The AA reported that traffic was slow either side of the Gledrid Roundabout, with police asking people to "seek alternative routes, avoiding this area".
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call at 3.36pm.
One crew from Oswestry was sent to the scene.
A statement said: "RTC involving two saloon vehicles, no persons trapped. Both vehicles made electrically safe and casualties left in care of ambulance service."