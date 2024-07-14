Two-car crash on A5 between Oswestry and Wrexham - drivers urged to use other routes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police announced at around 4.15pm that officers were at the seen of a collision on the A5 between Gobowen and Wrexham.

One witness said two cars were involved.

The AA reported that traffic was slow either side of the Gledrid Roundabout, with police asking people to "seek alternative routes, avoiding this area".

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call at 3.36pm.

One crew from Oswestry was sent to the scene.

A statement said: "RTC involving two saloon vehicles, no persons trapped. Both vehicles made electrically safe and casualties left in care of ambulance service."