Students from specialist Shropshire college learn vital skills on placements at local holiday lodge business

Derwen College has partnered with Ellesmere-based Woodland Park Lodges to provide weekly work placements for the two of the college's enthusiastic students.

Brodie and Tom, who are both on the college's hospitality and food pathway, have enjoyed Friday morning placements at the lodges.

The pair complete tasks such as sorting laundry bags, stripping beds, collecting and separating towels, and cleaning mirrors and windows.

Brodie and Tom enjoy their weekly placement at Woodland Park Lodges.

Woodland Park Lodges' 52-acre site boasts 11 lodges and seven 'luxury treehouses'.

Brodie and Tom receive support from a dedicated job coach and their teamwork and dedication has been praised by staff and guests alike.

Tom, who is in his third year at Derwen College, follows two linked pathways in hospitality and food and performing arts. His work placements offer practical learning in housekeeping, as well as independence skills, teamwork, and other transferable skills.

He said: "I enjoy working with Brodie and Amy (the job coach) in housekeeping at the lodges, which are in the woods. I like doing cleaning and help make beds."

Tom cleaning a mirror inside one of the holiday lodges at the Ellesmere-based business.

Tom also enjoys work experience placements at the college’s Walled Garden Café, The Orangery Restaurant, and mini training hotel, Hotel 751.

His proudest moment so far at the college was serving The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, at the restaurant when he visited in March.

Tom added: "Wow. I phoned my family and told them all, even the dog! I was so proud."

Victoria Thornley, managing director at Woodland Park Lodges, has been delighted with the students' contributions.

Brodie making a bed inside one of the lodges.

She said: "It is great to have students from Derwen College working in our housekeeping team at Woodland Park Lodges. The students are always keen to learn and develop their knowledge in housekeeping by trying different tasks. We have very good feedback on the cleanliness of our lodges which is testament to the positive impact they are making."

Derwen College principal and CEO Meryl Green believes regular work placements are important for students and their progress.

Students on vocational pathways including hospitality and food start work experience placements in the college marketplace, which features the garden centre and gift shop, Walled Garden Café, The Orangery Restaurant, and The Vintage Advantage charity shop.

Brodie and Tom at Woodland Park Lodges.

The college CEO said: "External work experience is an important part of many of our students’ journey towards employment. Without the support of business owners, we wouldn’t be able to offer these opportunities. The work experience team works hard to forge relationships with employers, creating placements that support our students’ career ambitions.

"Thanks to Woodland Park Lodges and all our partner businesses for understanding the importance of meaningful work experience and supporting Brodie and Tom to learn skills which will help them gain employment after College."