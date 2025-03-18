'I will remember it for the rest of my life' - Prince Edward visits a specialist Shropshire college

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh was greeted by hundreds of excited students, staff, clients, dignitaries, and supporters of Derwen College at their campus in Gobowen on Tuesday.

They lined up in their numbers, waving union flags, and waited in anticipation for a short, personal moment and chat with the Duke.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, visits Derwen College in Gobowen near Oswestry.

The royal visit was the first at the specialist college for young adults, aged 16 to 25-years-old, with special educational needs and disabilities, in more than 30 years - since The Duchess of Kent's visit in 1994.

Millie Plumb, from Wrekin College greeted the Duke upon his arrival. The Royal visit is expected to be her final engagement as the Lord-Lieutenant's Cadet.

The Duke of Edinburgh with students at Derwen College. Picture: Derwen College/Stonehouse Photographic.

The Prince also met and spoke with His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner, Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire, Ms Veronica Lillis DL, Chair of Trustees at Derwen College, Ms Kathleen Kimber, High Sheriff of Shropshire, Brian Welti, Shropshire Council Chairman, Vince Hunt and principal at the college, Ms Meryl Green.

They welcomed The Duke with smiling faces and expressed their gratitude.

Prince Edward was shown the college's canoe simulator. Picture: Derwen College/Stonehouse Photographic.

Several pupils at the specialist college have enjoyed participating in The Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, and the college was delighted to show Prince Edward its dedicated DofE outdoor centre.

Keen students alongside Derwen College's lead of the programme, Steve Evans led the Duke on a tour of the facility where he engaged in some of student's favourite activities.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, visits Derwen College in Gobowen near Oswestry.

In 2014, Derwen College became the first provider in Shropshire to offer the DofE Award for students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

To date, the college has celebrated 62 gold awards, 169 silver awards and 205 bronze awards.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, visits Derwen College in Gobowen near Oswestry. Pictured with Millie Plum.

Student and gold award holder, Brendan Langan-Hart, could hardly contain his excitement and showed the Duke the college’s canoe simulator.

But, he was without a paddle, and Prince Edward joked the equipment was "useless" without one.

Prince Edward unveiled a plaque. Picture: Derwen College/Stonehouse Photographic.

Brendan, who is due to go on a sailing expedition this summer, was overwhelmed with the experience.

“It was an absolute privilege to meet him,” he said. “I am really proud of myself.”

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, was shown around the colleg's DofE outdoor centre.

The Prince was also shown the specialist college’s traversing wall and outdoor kitchen/fire pit area where students made hot chocolate.

He was then guided towards the hundreds of waiting students, staff and supporters before visiting the college's marketplace that consists of a café, restaurant, garden centre, gift shop and charity shop.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, visits Derwen College in Gobowen near Oswestry.

These unique spaces act as classrooms where pupils gain 'real-world' experience and skills.

Learning support assistant at the college, Andrea Hamilton works with students inside the facility.

The Duke of Edinburgh at Derwen College. Picture: Derwen College/Stonehouse Photographic.

She said: "It is really good recognition of all the hard work that staff put in and all support they give to the students. It is such an honour for him to come and visit.

"He asked me questions about what the students enjoyed doing in the shop and working there."

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, with Andrea Harrison. Picture: Derwen College/Stonehouse Photographic.

To mark the occasion, a celebratory lunch was held inside The Orangery Restaurant with several guests from the college including community and business members who have supported students with taking part in walking, canoeing, and sailing expeditions.

And, much to everyone’s delight, the sun was shining and blue skies surrounded for the college’s special day.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, visits Derwen College in Gobowen near Oswestry.

The Duke took time to speak with the hundreds who waited for him, asking students their favourite subjects and interests.

Performing arts was a popular answer while students also said they enjoy sport at the college which boasts facilities including a swimming pool.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, visits Derwen College in Gobowen near Oswestry.

Matt, aged 19, was overjoyed after his 'pinch me' moment and brief chat with the Prince.

“It is something that I will remember for the rest of my life, it was really cool and I really enjoyed it.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, visits Derwen College in Gobowen near Oswestry.

“I have been so excited for the day to meet Prince Edward and I am very proud that I got to.

“He asked about what we do at the college and I told him about our next performing arts show which is Greece in May and we are working very hard for it. It is looking to be a good show.”

In Picture: Anne Turner, Shropshire Lord Lieutenant.

One student told the Duke how they had another member of the royal family three years ago, and Prince Edward joked that they could now tick his name off a list.

The Prince spoke with members of the college's recycling club and was further amazed at their wonderful garden centre which is one of several state-of-the-art facilities within the well-kept and expansive grounds.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, visits Derwen College in Gobowen near Oswestry.

To round off his tour, the Duke of Edinburgh unveiled a commemorative plaque, cementing his visit a spot in the college's history.

Derwen College Principal and CEO, Meryl Green, said: "I am really proud of be the principal of Derwen College any day of the week, but today (March 18) is super special.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, visits Derwen College in Gobowen near Oswestry.

"Receiving a visit from His Royal Highness was a huge honour for the whole college. We feel very privileged to have been able to highlight the work that we do to prepare young people with SEND for adult life.

"We were particularly proud to showcase our fully accessible Duke of Edinburgh’s Award outdoor centre which has been developed over the 10 years the college has been running the award, and ensures that young people with disabilities don’t miss out on the fabulous opportunities the scheme offers.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, visits Derwen College in Gobowen near Oswestry.

"It was also wonderful to be able to show His Royal Highness our unique marketplace which is open to the public, and to demonstrate the exceptional real-life training opportunities this provides to our students in order to prepare them for the world of work.

Prince Edward (second left) with CEO of Derwen College Meryl Green (centre back) and Shropshire's Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner (right) and Lord Lieutenant Cadet Millie Plumb (back right). Picture: Derwen College/Stonehouse Photographic.

"The visit was a fantastic occasion for all involved, which shone a light on the importance of the work the college does every day to support young people with SEND."