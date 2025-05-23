Dinner event where each course is in a different restaurant launches in Shropshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The ‘Shifnal Supper Club’, which will see diners move between venues for each course, is being held on June 25 and will raise money for a local charity.

“This is the first time we have organised such an evening in the town and we are really looking forward to it,” said Chris Jordan of Christopher’s, which has joined forces with near-by venues Number 5 and Radici Restaurant.

Chris Jordan of Christopher’s

“Diners who sign up will be told where to arrive for their starter and then they will move between the venues for their mains and desserts – it is set to be a fun event which will give people a chance to try some delicious food, meet new friends and support a good cause.

“Tickets are £40 each, including a welcome drink, and each restaurant will be pulling out all the stops to ensure people have a special night.”

Chris added that a percentage of the ticket price would be going to local charity Shifnal Shockers, who provide and upkeep the defibrillators around the town.

Supported by Love Shifnal and Shifnal Town Council, it is aimed that the event will encourage residents and visitors to try out new businesses in the town and bring footfall into Shifnal on a ‘less busy’ week day evening.

To buy tickets, which must be purchased in advance, people should follow the links on the Love Shifnal Facebook page.