Telford school forced to close today due to lack of water

Haberdashers' Abraham Darby in Madeley has messaged parents to advise them that the school is being shut.

Severn Trent Water's website has confirmed that it is investigating water supply issues in the area but has no information about the extent of the issue.

It states: "We're sorry it's taking longer than we'd planned to complete this inspection. We're working hard to make sure this is done as quickly as possible."

The school's own message to parents states: "We have had to close the school due to having no water."

It adds that it will provide parents with an update shortly.

The Shropshire Star has attempted to contact Haberdashers' Abraham Darby but has been unable to speak to a representative.