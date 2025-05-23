Cleobury Mortimer businessman pleads guilty to defrauding NHS of £123,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alec Gandy, 42, was a senior operational manager at Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust when he defrauded the organisation between 2021 and 2023.

Gandy, of Housman Way, Cleobury Mortimer, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by abuse of position at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday (May 20).

The charge he admitted to was: "Between April 1, 2021 and December 22, 2023, [you] committed fraud while occupying a position, namely senior operational manager, in which you were expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of Dudley Integrated Health & Care Trust.

"You dishonestly abused that position intending thereby to make a gain, namely £123,090, for yourself."