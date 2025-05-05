Fire crews tackle large blaze in the open near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident at Selattyn at around 11.17am today - Monday, May 5.

Three fire crews including the Incident Support Unit were dispatched to the scene from Ellesmere and Oswestry, while an Operations officer was also in attendance.

An update from the service said that the incident involved 100 square metres of fire which had spread across a hillside from an initial 'controlled burn'.

The crews used two hosereel jets, an extended hosereel, a light fogging unit, and beaters to put the fire out.

The scene at Selattyn. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station

Ellesmere Fire Station posted about the incident on social media, including a picture of the smouldering scene.

It said: "At 11.35 this morning, we were mobilised to support Oswestry Fire Station, who had requested additional appliances at a fire in the open, in Selattyn.

"When we arrived, we could see that Oswestry had been faced with a significant fire, which they had worked quickly and effectively to bring under control.

"We supplied additional water and personnel to ensure all hot spots were extinguished. Stay safe, and have an enjoyable bank holiday."