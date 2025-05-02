Hospital choir focusing on next performance ahead of its 60th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It is a concert choir and enjoys helping local organisations raise funds, including the Hospitals League of Friends. In this it has been successful whilst members have enjoyed performing at venues such as the Royal Albert Hall, Manchester Arena, and recently Theatre Severn.

Its 30 plus members have a wide repertoire of entertaining music including from the musicals, classical and male voice standards predominantly in English with some in Welsh.

New members would be welcome and practice is on Thursday evenings at the Orthopaedic Hospital at 7.30pm.

Contacts:

Andy 01691 671290

Harry 01691 830175

Chris 01691 654610

The choir are currently focused on their next concert at Hope Church Oswestry on Saturday, 24 May at 7.30pm. Tickets £8 including refreshments, pay at the door.