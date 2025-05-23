Cancelled: Telford's 2025 Christmas market won't go ahead this year, organisers confirm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford Christmas Market has been an annual event since it began almost a decade ago.

The festive market in the town centre's Southwater area sees tens of thousands of visitors each year enjoy the Bavarian atmosphere that normally features beautifully-decorated, traditional wooden cabins and a host of independent traders and food sellers.

However, organisers have said this year's event will not be going ahead, which they said was a decision taken at a local council level.

In a statement, Telford Christmas Market said: "We regret to announce that the Telford Christmas Market will not be taking place in 2025, following decisions made at a local council level.

"While this outcome is disappointing, we remain proud of the success and community spirit the market has fostered over the years.

"We would like to thank the council for their support throughout past events, as well as all our visitors, traders, and partners for their continued enthusiasm and involvement.

"We will share any future updates as they become available."

A Telford & Wrekin Council spokesperson told the Shropshire Star: “Christmas is an important part of our annual events calendar and we are always working on providing great experiences for our residents as well as visitors.

“We continue to develop a programme of events for the festivities that includes Christmas themed activities at the Ice Rink, the family-friendly Festive Gardens in Chelsea and Maxell Gardens Telford Town Park as well as developing a Made In Telford Christmas event, a Carol-okie and the 2025 Telford Theatre pantomime Cinderella will be hosted in the Telford International Centre again this year.

"Providing new events alongside favourite sell-out activities means that we continue to deliver a festive programme for our residents and visitors to the borough that is fresh and exciting.

“We look forward to sharing updates on our Christmas programme in the coming months. In the meantime tickets are already on sale for Telford Theatre pantomime at www.telfordtheatre.co.uk.”