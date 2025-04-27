Police clock 39 speeding offences in three days in north Shropshire crackdown - including one driver doing 60mph in a 30mph zone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Oswestry Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out the operation on April 7, 8, and 9.

During the three days officers visited a number of sites across Oswestry, and the rural north area of the county.

Police carried out the operation across three days. Picture: Oswestry Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team

Police said that over the course of the operation 39 speeding offences were recorded - with one driver doing 60mph in a 30mh zone.

An update from PC Michael Hogg of the Oswestry Rural North team said: "Over the 7th, 8th and 9th April, Oswestry Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team members took part in National Operation Spotlight which focuses on the identified fatal four issues, which are, speeding, drink/drug driving, seat belts and use of mobile phones.

"On these days the attention was focused on speeding motorists with a large number of sites visited across the Oswestry area, with a number in the Rural North areas.

"The officer for Rural North is a trained user of the TruCamII Laser Speed Device which records offences while they are being committed, removing the requirement to pull any offending vehicles over, although they can still do so if required or other offences are suspected of being committed.

The operation took place across three days. Picture: Oswestry Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team

"On the 7th the B5009 in Babbinswood was visited and all motorists were observed to be travelling within the speed limit for that stretch of road.

"On the 8th Ellesmere Road, St Martins, was visited with most motorists sticking to the 30mph speed limit, however one vehicle was recorded above the speed limit threshold and would have heard from West Mercia Police about this matter.

"On the 9th Chirk Road and St Martins Road in Gobowen were visited, where a large number of vehicles were monitored abiding to the speed limit.

"There were however a total of eight vehicles using excessive speed, who again would have heard from West Mercia Police regarding these matters.

"The Rural North Officer also carried out this operation in other neighbourhood areas around Ellesmere, Oswestry Central and Oswestry Rural South.

"In total across the three days a total of 39 speeding offences were recorded with one road user recorded doing double the speed limit in a 30mph area."

He added: "Excessive speeds have no place on our roads and the Rural North Team will continue to carry out activities to educate road users and complete enforcement on any laws being flouted."