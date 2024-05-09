What's on and when at this weekend's Ludlow Spring Festival

The festival will show off a sterling line-up of live music, comedy, talks and tastings, family activities, plus the Marches Transport Festival on Friday , Saturday and Sunday.

It’s also home to the Society of Independent Brewers & Associates (SIBA) Wales and West Beer Competition – the region’s biggest beer competition, where over 40 breweries battle it out for a series of prestigious awards.

SIBA are passionate champions of independent beer and brewing, representing over a thousand independent breweries and supplier associate members and organise eight regional beer competitions, as well as a National final at BeerX.

Visitors can explore over 200 cask and craft keg ales in the famous Festival Pub – which is sure to boast the longest bar in the region.

All the beers being served at Ludlow are in the running to take home a Regional Gold and be named best in Wales & West, before going on to fight it out at the National Awards in Liverpool next year.

With a huge variety of beer styles being judged across cask, keg, bottle, you can try everything from modern hoppy IPAs and Pale Ales to traditional Bitters, Stouts and Porters, or even Speciality beers, lagers and sours.

Jess Parker, Event Operations at Ludlow Spring Festival says: “The Festival team are really looking forward to welcoming our visitors back to Ludlow Castle for Ludlow Spring Festival 2024!

"It’s fantastic to welcome back SIBA with their Wales and West Beer Competition.

"We are very excited for visitors to try the award-winning beers, experience our incredible line up of live music and comedy, not forgetting our wonderful food and drink producers and classic vehicles!"

The festival is supported by its volunteers and without them the festival wouldn’t be where it is today, the organisers say.