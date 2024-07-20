Black 'coal' ice cream available at tourist attraction launches for summer holidays

Summer has finally arrived, and to celebrate, The Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways (FfWHR) have launched their very own railway inspired frozen dairy treat - steam coal ice cream.

It's thought that FfWHR is the only place in the UK where you can buy the unique flavour.

Catering Manager Elwyn Edwards said the idea just came to him as he wanted something unique to the FfWHR which was also made in Wales.

Black vanilla 'coal' ice cream

He said: “It is really important for us to serve local produce here at our catering outlets and choosing a Welsh ice cream maker was top of my list.

“Marios were happy to cater for my idea of steaming in with a brand-new product! It is actually a very tasty vanilla and something a bit different which will hopefully raise a smile from our passengers when they come to our new ice cream stand!”

FfWHR Fireman Caleb Lovegrove

Customers can also enjoy mint choc chip, chocolate, strawberry, salted caramel and a vegan option of red cherry sorbet.

Mario’s Jayne Burden said: “When we were asked to make something in fitting with the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways we jumped at the opportunity to adapt our luxury Welsh ice cream to fit the bill!”