Three arrested in Oswestry following fatal shooting of 36-year-old man
Two men and a woman have been arrested in Shropshire on suspicion of murder after the fatal shooting of a man in Merseyside.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives investigating the murder of 36-year-old Rikki Berry in Kirkby in Merseyside on Wednesday, July 17, have arrested three people on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm.
The arrests were made in Oswestry, by officers from West Mercia Police on behalf of Merseyside Police, one week after Rikki's death, on Wednesday, July 24.
Those arrested are a 24-year-old man of no fixed abode, and a 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Kirkby.