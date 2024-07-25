Three arrested in Oswestry following fatal shooting of 36-year-old man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Detectives investigating the murder of 36-year-old Rikki Berry in Kirkby in Merseyside on Wednesday, July 17, have arrested three people on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm.

The arrests were made in Oswestry, by officers from West Mercia Police on behalf of Merseyside Police, one week after Rikki's death, on Wednesday, July 24.

Those arrested are a 24-year-old man of no fixed abode, and a 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Kirkby.