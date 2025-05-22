Man arrested after train crashes into tractor trailer near Leominster, injuring passengers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Transport for Wales (TfW) Manchester-to-Cardiff train travelling near Leominster, on the Shropshire/Herefordshire border, was not derailed but some passengers suffered minor injuries, according to British Transport Police (BTP).

BTP said on Thursday afternoon that a 32-year-old man from Bromyard, Herefordshire, had been arrested on suspicion of endangering safety on the railway.

Officers were called to the level crossing north of Leominster at 10.40am.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said one man was airlifted to Hereford County Hospital and a woman was taken to the facility by road.

The train crashed into a tractor trailer at about 10.50am today. Photo: SWNS

“Fifteen further patients who were passengers on the train were assessed, and all were discharged at the scene,” an ambulance service spokeswoman said.

“Nobody from the tractor required assessment.”

West Mercia Police and fire crews also attended the scene.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day, National Rail said, with all direct trains between the two cities currently cancelled.

All lines between the Hereford and Craven Arms stations are blocked and trains will not run between the two.