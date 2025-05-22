Man airlifted to hospital after train hits tractor trailer on level crossing near Leominster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident near Leominster on Thursday morning (May 22) involved a Manchester-to-Cardiff train and six people suffered minor injuries.

This is a live story. Follow the latest updates on our live blog

A spokesperson said there were around 50 passengers on the train, and the injured casualties were assessed by paramedics.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called to a collision between a train and a trailer near Nordan Farm at 10.46am and sent two ambulances, five paramedic officers, our Hazardous Area Response Team and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham to the scene.

"On arrival crews found a man who was a passenger on the train. They treated him for non-life-threatening injuries before conveying him by air ambulance to Hereford County Hospital.

“A woman was also treated for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed by land ambulance to Hereford County Hospital.

“Fifteen further patients who were passengers on the train were assessed, and all were discharged at the scene.

“Nobody from the trailer required assessment.”

The train crashed into a tractor trailer at about 10.50am today. Photo: SWNS

Emergency service vehicles were lining the B4361 at Nordan, just outside Leominster, running parallel to the train line on Thursday afternoon. BTP and West Mercia Police officers were in attendance, as well as officials from both Network Rail and Transport for Wales.

The train crashed into a tractor trailer at about 10.50am today. Photo: SWNS

More than a dozen vehicles lined the road next to a farm track leading to the crash site. Police officers were stopping traffic to allow emergency vehicles access to the farm track.

The train crashed into a tractor trailer at about 10.50am today. Photo: SWNS

Fire engines and ambulance service vehicles were seen leaving the scene around 3pm but the stranded train and trailer were still onsite, officials said, with police officers telling reporters the farm track leading to the crossroads would be closed for the remainder of the day with officials likely remaining on the scene into the evening.

Numerous members of the media were also at the entrance to the farm track, and a helicopter was seen hovering over the level crossing.

The train crashed into a tractor trailer at about 10.50am today. Photo: SWNS

A BTP spokesperson said: "British Transport Police were called to a level crossing north of Leominster, Herefordshire, at 10.40am today (May 22) following reports that a train had struck a tractor and trailer.

"Officers are in attendance, alongside officers from West Mercia Police, paramedics and fire service.

"Currently six individuals are being assessed by paramedics with injuries that are not thought to be serious.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances leading up to the incident."

The train crashed into a trailer at about 10.50am today. Photo: SWNS

National Rail said all lines were blocked between Hereford and Craven Arms, and services between those stations would be cancelled or changed, with disruption expected until 7pm.

A spokesperson added: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident involving a train hitting an obstruction on the line between Hereford and Craven Arms, as a result all lines are blocked. Trains are unable to run between these stations will be cancelled or revised.

"Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

"Transport for Wales are currently organising buses to remain on standby at Newport, Hereford and Shrewsbury to assist customers to complete journeys where possible at no extra cost. Further details will follow once confirmed."

A Transport for Wales spokeswoman urged people to check before travelling and said tickets would be accepted by other operators.

The rail company said: "Due to a train hitting an obstruction on the line between Hereford and Shrewsbury all lines are blocked. Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed."

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) says its inspectors will gather evidence from the scene of the crash to inform whether or not an investigation into the circumstances will take place:.

The RAIB said in a statement on X: "RAIB has sent inspectors to Leominster to the site of a collision between a passenger train and an agricultural trailer at a user worked level crossing. Our inspectors will gather evidence and a decision on whether an investigation is launched will be taken in the coming days."

West Mercia Police has been approached for further information.