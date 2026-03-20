Josie Ewing, county councillor for Llandrindod Wells South, announced her move on Friday and said she will also step away from party politics with the Liberal Democrats

She said she cannot continue in a role that, in reality, holds so little power to deliver the change communities, are crying out for.

Josie said “I have seen first-hand the impact of a system that many residents feel is failing them and I can only agree.”

Powys County Council said details of a by-election will be announced in due course.

In a statement on social media Josie said: “This has not been an easy decision. Serving the community I live in had been an honour, and I am deeply grateful to every resident who trusted me to represent them.

“Also a select few party colleagues, who I have been lucky enough to have had incredible conversations and creative ideas alongside, other councillors that have helped shaped my understanding of politics and broadening discussions in community projects and collaborative development, officers and of course work personnel- I shall miss moaning with so many of you.

“I have listened to residents and staff concerns, stood alongside you, and carried your voices into rooms and meetings- where, too often, they are not truly heard!!

“But I cannot continue in a role that, in reality, holds so little power to deliver the change our communities, are crying out for.

“Through both my work as your elected County councillor and my own personal experiences with local authority services, I have seen first-hand the impact of a system that many residents feel is failing them and I can only agree

“I have heard countless stories — and experienced enough myself — to know that too many people are being let down by outdated frameworks, slow processes, and a lack of meaningful accountability.

“Yet, when you try to challenge it — when you try to push harder for answers, fairness, equality and justice — you quickly learn how restricted you are, and what you're "allowed to be." And .. where you position really is.”

Josie said she was not elected to be silent or to just accept that is how things are and she said Powys deserves better, residents deserve quality services to be delivered as expected and she deserved better

“Right now, I no longer believe that can be achieved from within this role I hold, or this structure, without me being held accountable for breaches on my code of conduct.

“I hold no support in the administration of Powys County Council and its daily operations. I have no faith- like so many residents in the practice of several services, their safeguarding discussions and duty of care to us the paying residents

“So, I am choosing to step away — not because I don’t care, but because I care too much to stay in a position where I feel ineffective!

“To stay and feel unable to bring huge concerns to anyone's table. It does not sit morally right with me.

“This is not the end of my voice. Far from it .I fully intend to continue standing with my community — just in a different way. So watch this space!

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me over my time as a back bencher. I've had some incredible moments, met some smashing people, held space with many of you. Thank you.This is only the beginning.”

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “The council has can confirm that Josie Ewing has resigned as county councillor for Llandrindod South. Details of a by-election will be announced in due course.”