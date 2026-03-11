Alex James Edwards died at the scene of a crash involving a white Vauxhall van and a black Kawasaki motorcycle on the B4393 near Llandrinio Bridge, Powys, at about 07:20 BST on 16 September 2024.

The 22-year-old from Guilsfield was returning to his home after staying at his girlfriend’s house as his father waited for him to go to work.

His family described him as a ‘blameless victim’ of another driver’s ‘reckless and selfish decision’ to overtake in foggy conditions’ which resulted in the van hitting Alex’s bike head-on, an inquest has heard.

The van driver Barry Phillips, 53, of Llanymynech who was charged with causing Mr Edwards’ death by dangerous driving died before his case came to court.

The inquest held at Welshpool Town Hall on Wednesday was told the apprentice engineer suffered multiple traumatic injuries and died at the scene.

Alex Edwards

Lorry driver Alex Beddoes said in a statement that he had left the Criggion Quarry on the morning of the accident and described the fog as ‘really bad’.

He noticed a vehicle coming up behind him and popping in and out as if it was about to overtake.

He said the vehicle continued its dangerous overtake. Mr Beddoes said he looked towards the road and he could see the light of Mr Edwards’ bike travelling in the opposite direction.

He said: “I heard a massive bang and saw debris being thrown everywhere and I think I saw the rider in the air.”

Mr Beddoes said the van came to a stop in the roadside hedge and as someone was with Mr Edwards he stayed with the van driver who said: “I don’t know what happened.”

Mr Beddoes said; “The van driver should not have over taken for the amount of fog on the road.”

Another passer by Danielle Andrew who was travelling behind the van also noted the heavy fog.

She stated: “The van indicated and I thought he was going to overtake. I wouldn’t have gone for an overtake, mainly due to the amount of fog, I couldn’t see very far. I thought it was a really dangerous and risky overtake.”

Ms Andrew said the van came alongside the lorry and she saw what she thought was the motorbike’s headlight coming towards them before the collision.

The inquest was told that Mr Edward’s girlfriend Macy had been tracking his journey home on the Life 360 app and she called his father, Steven, when she realised he had not moved from Llandrinio, so his father raced to the scene.

Alex’s mother Bryony, a nurse, also noticed her son had not moved on the app and she also drove to the scene.

Mr and Mrs Edwards found out at the scene that his son had passed away.

In a statement read at the inquest, Mr Edwards said; “It was the worst day of my life. As I drove to the scene a fire engine came past me and I felt utter desperation and panic. It was only when I got close to the scene that I could see the road closure signs. I stopped the car and ran.

He said he now understood the heartbreak other people go through when they lose a loved one on the roads.

“I want people to understand the power that they have in their hands when they take control of a motor vehicle – Alex was doing nothing wrong that morning but was killed by someone who chose to do a highly dangerous manoeuvre.”

Mrs Edwards said she still could not find the words to describe the pain of losing Alex. She said when she arrived at the crash scene she saw her husband sitting in apolice car screaming ‘my son has gone.’

She said their world had imploded, she said she looked at Alex’s face as he lay on the road and held his hand for a few seconds.

She said they then had to tell Macy and Alex’s sister Katie that he had passed away as well as other members of the family.

Bryony said she dressed him ready for his funeral. “As the first person to dress him when he was born I wanted to be the last person to dress him and give him back his dignity.”

The couple spoke of Alex having his full life ahead of him, he and Macy had just booked a foreign holiday, they talked of engagement, marriage and how many children they would have and Alex was doing well as an apprentice engineer after having the courage to give up his dream job of being a police officer during aggression training.

She said she visits his grave every day and can’t believe that Alex will forever be frozen at 22 years of age.

South Wales Central Area Coroner Rachel Knight praised Mr Edwards’ family for their powerful statements and the dignity they had displayed throughout the ordeal.

She said: “It is quite obvious how much of an impact this has had on you all by how many of you are here today.”

She concluded that Mr Edwards had died in a road traffic accident.

Ms Knight noted that although Mr Phillips was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, he died before any criminal case came before the courts

Alex’s family said in a statement after the inquest; “Alex didn’t just die; he was killed by a reckless and selfish decision to overtake in impossible conditions.

“The evidence shows that on that foggy morning, Alex was doing everything right, simply trying to get home to his family.

“While the van driver’s subsequent death means we were denied justice in a criminal court, it does not change the facts. Alex was a blameless victim. We hope that by speaking out, other drivers will realise the lethal power they hold in their hands.

“Alex was kind, gentle and funny. One impatient moment has destroyed our tight-knit family of four, leaving us with a lifetime of 'what ifs' and a void that can never be filled.

“Alex’s future has been stolen from him and us. We will never see him get married, and we ache for the grandchildren we will never get to hold. Our grief has no end.

“We want to thank Dyfed-Powys Police and our community. We especially wish to thank those members of the public who were first at the scene; though there was nothing more that could be done for Alex, we are grateful for the care and dignity they showed him.

“To every driver: please think of Alex. Don't let your decisions behind the wheel become another family’s nightmare.

“Alex will be loved and missed forever by all his family and friends.”