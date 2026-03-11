Two bailed following kidnap arrests after incidents that saw police tape around Shrewsbury shops

West Mercia Police said the two men, aged 35 and 38, were arrested in Wem on Monday evening

It followed two incidents in Shrewsbury on Monday.

The first was an altercation outside the Steam Wagon Pub, which was followed by an incident at nearby shops on Mount Pleasant Road in Shrewsbury.

Officers, who are appealing for witnesses, said they had been alerted to an altercation outside the pub on Monday evening, before then being called to Mount Pleasant Road after reports of a crash in the car park in front of the Co-operative - opposite the pub.

Police had taped off an area outside the shops on Mount Pleasant Road in Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

Police said they had been told a blue Mazda CX5 drove into a parked car where the driver and passenger of the Mazda became "aggressive towards the woman in the parked vehicle before leaving the scene".

Police were then called to the Harmer Hill area, near Shrewsbury, at around 9.15pm where a man in his 20s was found "in a distressed state".

Following the incidents, Detective Inspector Tim Atherton said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed any part of these incidents, whether outside the Steam Wagon Pub or in the Co‑op car park. Your information could be vital in helping us fully understand what happened.

“We are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have seen, or captured, the blue Mazda on dashcam or CCTV between 9pm and 9.30pm driving in the area or along the A528 between Shrewsbury and Wem."

Anyone with information that can help the investigation are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dom Mees by e-mailing dominic.mees@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 476i of 10 March, 2026.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously through Independent UK charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.