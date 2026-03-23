Celebration at Wem Town Hall as volunteers receive royal honour for service

The special event saw the trust’s volunteers formally presented with their award and certificate marking the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The main hall had been beautifully arranged and decorated by volunteers before the event took place. Volunteers and their guests then enjoyed the brief ceremony where the Deputy Lieutenants highlighted the reasons why the volunteers deserved to receive such an award, before a beautiful engraved crystal and certificate signed by His Majesty The King, were presented by the Lord Lieutenant to long-standing volunteers Peter Jones and Jean Taylor.

Special guests of honour the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Wem were also present to witness this event – Wem Town Council are long standing supporters of the trust and town hall.

Following the ceremony the Lord Lieutenant took the time to speak personally to each volunteer and present each of them with a special pin badge, whilst tea was served along with Wem Town Hall’s famous homemade cake.

Presenting badge to a volunteer

One of the volunteers later commented: "Thank you for a wonderful afternoon celebrating the Kings Award for Voluntary Service. I feel extremely privileged to be a volunteer and recognised in this way."