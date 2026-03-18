The 10 photos of people caught on CCTV in north Shropshire shops where police are investigating thefts, including Tesco and Travis Perkins

Officers investigating shop thefts in Market Drayton, Whitchurch and Wem have released CCTV images of several people they would like to identify.



West Mercia Police has shared images of people officers want to identify following shop thefts across north Shropshire.

Police said the individuals pictured may have information that could help with ongoing enquiries into shoplifting incidents.

Over the last three months, officers say thieves have targeted big chains including Tesco and B&M as well as Travis Perkins in Market Drayton.

The first image (crime reference 22/16092/26) is from CCTV at the Co-op in Wem following a theft on February 21.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The second (22/14235/26) is also from Wem's Co-op, following a theft on February 14.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Images three and four (22/13077/26) relate to a theft at Travis Perkins in Market Drayton, which police say happened on February 10.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Photo: West Mercia Police

A fifth image (22/9324/26) shared by officers is from CCTV at Tesco in Whitchurch, where police say a theft happened on January 30.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The next image (22/1723/26) reportedly relates to an attempted theft at Dairy Solutions in Whitchurch, that occured on January 6.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The seventh image (22/4213/26) is also from Tesco in Whitchurch, following a theft that occured on December 31.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Image eight (22/17089/26) is from B&M in Market Drayton, following a theft that police say happened on February 19.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The ninth image (22/7942/26) follows another theft at Tesco in Whitchurch, which reportedly happened on January 26.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The final image (22/19309/26), also from Tesco in Whitchurch, was taken around the time of a theft on March 3.

Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesperson for the police said: "Officers believe the individuals shown may have information that could help progress the investigations.

"If you know or recognise any of the people in the images, please contact West Mercia Police by emailing marketdrayton.snt@westmercia.police.uk or whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk".

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555111.